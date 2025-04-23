Left Menu

Anil Kumble Advises RCB on Breaking Home Jinx

Ahead of a crucial IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, former cricket captain Anil Kumble emphasized the need for a big partnership led by Virat Kohli to overcome RCB's struggles on their tricky home pitch. He also praised young spinners for their consistent performances in the ongoing competition.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face off against the Rajasthan Royals, former Indian captain Anil Kumble has highlighted the pressing need for a substantial partnership, ideally spearheaded by the iconic Virat Kohli. Kumble believes that Kohli's approach could help secure a competitive total on Bengaluru's challenging pitch, which has been problematic for the team when batting first. Despite being third on the IPL points table with five wins and three losses, RCB's wins have notably come away from home, while they have struggled at their own venue.

In an interaction with the media during IPL 2025's 'Revenge Week', Kumble, serving as a JioStar expert, commented, "Batting first at Chinnaswamy this year poses challenges due to the pitch's spongy and sticky nature. Anything below 200 feels precarious." He further stressed the need for leading batsmen, such as Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, to anchor their innings and provide a platform for attacking players like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar. Kumble is optimistic about Kohli's ability to adapt and deliver despite the pitch conditions.

Kumble didn't hold back on praising RCB's young spinners, particularly Suyash Sharma, who has shown remarkable consistency. "Suyash has been outstanding, despite his distinctive bowling action, contributing with a significant top-spinner and leg break," said Kumble. He lauded the development and maturity shown by spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Vignesh Puthur on difficult surfaces, which, he notes, bodes well for RCB's future bowling strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

