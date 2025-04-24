Bayern Munich Poised for Bundesliga Glory amid Champions League Chase Drama

Bayern Munich are on the brink of securing another Bundesliga triumph, with a victory over Mainz 05 sufficient if Bayer Leverkusen stumble against Augsburg. The Bavarians are eager to reclaim domestic supremacy following last year's league and Cup losses to Leverkusen.

Striker Harry Kane eyes his first major club trophy, marking a potential career milestone. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Thomas Mueller could mark his 500th Bundesliga appearance, becoming part of an elite league group.

The Bundesliga title may be all but decided, but the race for Champions League qualification remains heated, with Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Mainz, and Borussia Dortmund all vying for top spots.

