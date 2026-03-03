Left Menu

Drama and Determination: Melbourne City Salvage Draw in Asian Champions League Thriller

Melbourne City's Ben Mazzeo scored a crucial stoppage-time header to secure a 1-1 draw against Buriram United in their Asian Champions League last-16 clash. The thrilling encounter leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Thailand, as both teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

In a dramatic showdown at Melbourne, Ben Mazzeo's last-gasp header ensured a 1-1 draw for Melbourne City against Buriram United during the Asian Champions League last-16 first leg. The stalemate intensifies anticipation for the return leg in Thailand next week.

Mazzeo's decisive goal came as he met a precise cross from Marcus Younis, outmaneuvering the defense to decisively place the ball past Buriram's Neil Etheridge, thereby keeping City's quarter-final aspirations alive. According to City's coach Aurelio Vidmar, the equalizer was crucial to maintaining the team's confidence.

Buriram initially took the lead with a striking goal by Guilherme Bissoli. The match saw further drama when a late penalty awarded to Buriram was overturned by VAR. Meanwhile, Japan's Machida Zelvia held Gangwon FC to a goalless draw in South Korea, with Kosei Tani saving the day with a late-game denial.

