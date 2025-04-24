Corporate-Backed Olympic Centres to Boost India's 2036 Games Bid

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled an ambitious initiative to establish corporate-backed Centres of Excellence for every sports discipline within the next decade. This aims to significantly enhance India's Olympic performance and fortify the nation's aspiration to host the 2036 Games.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the government's Digilocker initiative, which simplifies athletes' record-keeping by digitizing certificates. Mandaviya emphasized the abundant talent in the country, stating his goal to construct an Olympic Centre in every sport. Currently, India has 23 National Centres of Excellence operated by the Sports Authority of India, with only a few dedicated to single sports like boxing, swimming, and shooting.

Mandaviya further explained that the plan would involve partnerships with corporations, each sponsoring an Olympic Centre, providing top-level coaching, and maximizing exposure for elite athletes. The execution will be a collaborative effort with national federations, ensuring a coherent strategy to overcome past weaknesses and elevate India's position in the global sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)