Historic Record for India at APRC Asia Zone Rally

The Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) Asia Zone is poised to make history in India with a record-breaking 21 entries this year. Set to unfold from April 25 to April 27 at the Madras International Circuit, this event marks a milestone for Indian motorsport, particularly the APRC Asia Cup.

Alongside the FMSCI Indu Chandhok Memorial Indian Rally Championship, organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club, top competitors include defending champions Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap of Arka Motorsports. They are set for fierce competition from renowned drivers such as Amittrajit Ghosh and 2019 champion Chetan Shivram.

Naveen Puligilla, who recently clinched the RC3 class of the Kenyan Rally Championship, is another prominent name participating. Notably, Anushriya Gulati will represent as the only female driver, while Jeet Jhabhak will debut the Hyundai i20 in the INRC.

Vicky Chandhok, President of the APRC working group, hailed Vamcy Merla's unwavering support for the event. Merla, the promoter of the Indian round, expressed enthusiasm at the unprecedented level of participation. This event sets the stage not only for competition in India but also for global rounds, culminating in November in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)