Gaurav Pratap Singh Shatters Course Record with Stellar Performance

Noida's renowned golfer Gaurav Pratap Singh achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new course record with a score of nine-under 63 at the prestigious Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2025, held at the Prestige Golfshire Club.

His stellar performance shattered the previous course record of five-under 67 set back in 2012 by Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, Arjun Prasad, hailing from Delhi, continued his impressive form by securing second place with an eight-under 64, while Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi followed closely with a 65.

Gaurav, who has won four professional titles, showcased exceptional skill with his 3-wood and wedges, collecting multiple birdies. His 15-footer final birdie on the 17th sealed the day on an impressive 63. Speaking on his performance, Gaurav expressed satisfaction, especially as he was recovering from knee and wrist injuries.

