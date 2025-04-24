Left Menu

Gaurav Pratap Singh Shatters Course Record with Stellar Performance

Gaurav Pratap Singh set a new course record with a nine-under 63 at the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2025. He outperformed other prominent golfers, including Arjun Prasad and Khalin Joshi, at the Prestige Golfshire Club. Gaurav's outstanding play secured his lead in this first-of-its-kind PGTI event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:22 IST
Gaurav Pratap Singh Shatters Course Record with Stellar Performance
Gaurav Pratap Singh

Noida's renowned golfer Gaurav Pratap Singh achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new course record with a score of nine-under 63 at the prestigious Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2025, held at the Prestige Golfshire Club.

His stellar performance shattered the previous course record of five-under 67 set back in 2012 by Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, Arjun Prasad, hailing from Delhi, continued his impressive form by securing second place with an eight-under 64, while Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi followed closely with a 65.

Gaurav, who has won four professional titles, showcased exceptional skill with his 3-wood and wedges, collecting multiple birdies. His 15-footer final birdie on the 17th sealed the day on an impressive 63. Speaking on his performance, Gaurav expressed satisfaction, especially as he was recovering from knee and wrist injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025