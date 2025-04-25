Left Menu

Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Remarkable Hat-Trick Dominance

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie delivered a stunning hat-trick, leading NorthEast United FC to a decisive 6-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting, securing their spot in the Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals. Jamshedpur FC also advanced, defeating Hyderabad FC 2-0 to set up a clash with NorthEast United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:02 IST
Moroccan football sensation Alaaeddine Ajaraie showcased his goal-scoring prowess as he netted a spectacular hat-trick, propelling NorthEast United FC to a commanding 6-0 triumph over Mohammedan Sporting in the Kalinga Super Cup.

The Indian Super League's top scorer opened his account in the 18th minute, with further goals in the 57th and 90+2 minutes, complemented by strikes from Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach Roger, and Guillermo Fernandez Hierro, sealing NorthEast United's quarterfinal berth.

Elsewhere, Jamshedpur FC secured their place in the next round with a 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, setting the stage for a highly anticipated quarter-final clash against NorthEast United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

