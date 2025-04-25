WPP Navigates Tariffs with Steady Client Spend

In a recent update, British advertising giant WPP announced that the current tariff situation has not drastically affected client spending habits. Despite this, the company experienced a 2.7% drop in revenue minus pass-through costs in the first quarter.

WPP remains optimistic, solidifying its guidance for the year ahead, and showing resilience in managing client budgets against the backdrop of global trade uncertainties.

The ad group continues to closely monitor the situation, reaffirming its commitment to adapt strategies as needed to navigate the ongoing economic challenges posed by tariffs.

