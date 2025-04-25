Left Menu

Viraj Madappa Triumphs at PGTI Players Championship After Injury Comeback

Viraj Madappa, hailing from Kolkata, clinched the PGTI Players Championship title with an impressive seven-under 65 in the final round. Overcoming a lengthy injury hiatus, Madappa's victorious comeback saw him finish at 11-under 205, marking his third professional win. Bengaluru's Trishul Chinnappa secured second place.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:20 IST
Viraj Madappa in action during round three of PGTI Players Championship (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
After a challenging injury layoff, Kolkata's Viraj Madappa emerged triumphant at the PGTI Players Championship held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Madappa shot an exceptional seven-under 65, the best score of the final day, catapulting him from a tied fifth position to claim victory at 11-under 205 over the 54-hole tournament.

The 27-year-old golfer, who had been absent from professional play for over a year, secured his win with a two-shot lead. Trishul Chinnappa of Bengaluru, the overnight leader, concluded the event as the runner-up, finishing at nine-under 207 after a final round of 71.

In a thrilling finish, Madappa, an international winner, lifted his third professional trophy. His flawless performance featured an eagle and five birdies. Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Ranjit Singh and Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh shared the third spot, both finishing at eight-under 208.

