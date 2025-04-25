Viraj Madappa Triumphs at PGTI Players Championship After Injury Comeback

After a challenging injury layoff, Kolkata's Viraj Madappa emerged triumphant at the PGTI Players Championship held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Madappa shot an exceptional seven-under 65, the best score of the final day, catapulting him from a tied fifth position to claim victory at 11-under 205 over the 54-hole tournament.

The 27-year-old golfer, who had been absent from professional play for over a year, secured his win with a two-shot lead. Trishul Chinnappa of Bengaluru, the overnight leader, concluded the event as the runner-up, finishing at nine-under 207 after a final round of 71.

In a thrilling finish, Madappa, an international winner, lifted his third professional trophy. His flawless performance featured an eagle and five birdies. Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Ranjit Singh and Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh shared the third spot, both finishing at eight-under 208.

