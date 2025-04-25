Thrilling Start at Zurich Classic: Salinda-Velo Set Tournament Record

At the Zurich Classic, Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala and his partner Aaron Rai showcased impressive skill, finishing the day tied-13th with a score of nine-under. The duo trailed five strokes behind PGA Tour newcomers Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who achieved a remarkable 14-under.

Rory McIlroy, fresh from his Masters win, returned to action, pairing with Shane Lowry to achieve an 8-under 64 in the Four-ball format. The event also saw another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia, paired with Carson Young, tying for 18th with an 8-under finish.

A large gallery gathered early to witness the action, with Salinda and Velo setting a tournament pace, opening with a record 58. Meanwhile, Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard were close contenders, just one stroke behind. The tournament continues with Foursomes on Friday, offering more excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)