Thrilling Start at Zurich Classic: Salinda-Velo Set Tournament Record

Indian-Americans Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia shine at the Zurich Classic. While Theegala, paired with Aaron Rai, delivered a solid performance, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo stole the show with a record-setting 14-under. Masters champion Rory McIlroy made a notable return alongside Shane Lowry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:58 IST
Sahith Theegala (Photo: PGA) . Image Credit: ANI
At the Zurich Classic, Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala and his partner Aaron Rai showcased impressive skill, finishing the day tied-13th with a score of nine-under. The duo trailed five strokes behind PGA Tour newcomers Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who achieved a remarkable 14-under.

Rory McIlroy, fresh from his Masters win, returned to action, pairing with Shane Lowry to achieve an 8-under 64 in the Four-ball format. The event also saw another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia, paired with Carson Young, tying for 18th with an 8-under finish.

A large gallery gathered early to witness the action, with Salinda and Velo setting a tournament pace, opening with a record 58. Meanwhile, Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard were close contenders, just one stroke behind. The tournament continues with Foursomes on Friday, offering more excitement.

