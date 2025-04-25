Punjab FC's Redemption Quest: Aiming to Break Goa's Winning Streak

Punjab FC looks to break its losing streak against FC Goa as they clash in the Super Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Following a commanding 3-0 victory over Odisha FC, Punjab is eager to continue their winning momentum.

The Shers demonstrated exceptional performance in the Round of 16 with goals from Asmir Suljic, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh. Conversely, Goa's Iker Guarrotxena emerges as a major threat, having scored a hat-trick last match.

Punjab, fortified by the return of key players Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak, aims to overcome their prior Indian Super League defeats against Goa, with the ultimate prize being an Asian tournament ticket.

