Punjab FC's Redemption Quest: Aiming to Break Goa's Winning Streak

Punjab FC hopes to maintain its momentum after a decisive win over Odisha FC as they face FC Goa in the Super Cup quarterfinals. With key players returning, Punjab aims to secure a spot in the semifinals despite previous losses to Goa, spearheaded by Iker Guarrotxena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab FC looks to break its losing streak against FC Goa as they clash in the Super Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Following a commanding 3-0 victory over Odisha FC, Punjab is eager to continue their winning momentum.

The Shers demonstrated exceptional performance in the Round of 16 with goals from Asmir Suljic, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh. Conversely, Goa's Iker Guarrotxena emerges as a major threat, having scored a hat-trick last match.

Punjab, fortified by the return of key players Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak, aims to overcome their prior Indian Super League defeats against Goa, with the ultimate prize being an Asian tournament ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

