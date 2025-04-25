David Kogan: Leading the Charge for Independent Football Governance

The British government has nominated David Kogan as the preferred candidate for the chair of the Independent Football Regulator, a new body introduced under the Football Governance Bill currently advancing through Parliament. The regulator will have the authority to tackle rogue owners, implement a licensing system, and monitor club finances.

Kogan, whose 45-year career includes roles as a media executive and business leader, brings extensive experience from sport and media industries. His previous work includes negotiating TV rights deals for the Premier League and English Football League. 'David brings with him a wealth of expertise,' commented Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

The new role aims to ensure 'light-touch' regulation that strengthens financial sustainability of clubs while putting fans at the heart of the game. Kogan, co-founder of the Women's Sports Group and former managing director of Reuters Television, will face a parliamentary committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

