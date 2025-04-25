Left Menu

Eddie Howe's Resilient Return to Newcastle's Side

Eddie Howe resumed his role as Newcastle's manager after recovering from pneumonia. Howe, who missed three games, returned to the touchline for a pivotal Premier League run. Newcastle currently sits fifth in the league, targeting a Champions League spot with five games remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:47 IST
Eddie Howe's Resilient Return to Newcastle's Side
Eddie Howe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eddie Howe has made a determined comeback to Newcastle United's coaching helm, following a bout of pneumonia that sidelined him for three matches.

Despite the illness, which required hospitalization, the 47-year-old manager is now focused on leading his team through the decisive final stretch of the Premier League season.

Howe's absence saw assistant Jason Tindall effectively steer the team. Newcastle remains in fifth place, narrowly aiming for a Champions League berth with five games left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025