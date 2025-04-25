Eddie Howe's Resilient Return to Newcastle's Side
Eddie Howe resumed his role as Newcastle's manager after recovering from pneumonia. Howe, who missed three games, returned to the touchline for a pivotal Premier League run. Newcastle currently sits fifth in the league, targeting a Champions League spot with five games remaining.
Eddie Howe has made a determined comeback to Newcastle United's coaching helm, following a bout of pneumonia that sidelined him for three matches.
Despite the illness, which required hospitalization, the 47-year-old manager is now focused on leading his team through the decisive final stretch of the Premier League season.
Howe's absence saw assistant Jason Tindall effectively steer the team. Newcastle remains in fifth place, narrowly aiming for a Champions League berth with five games left.
