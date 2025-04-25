Eubank Jr Faces Hefty Fine Over Weight Slip in Benn Showdown
Chris Eubank Jr will incur a $500,000 penalty for slightly exceeding the weight limit before his anticipated fight against Conor Benn. The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sees Eubank with a 34-3 record making headlines after previous controversies, while Benn holds an unblemished record in lower weight classes.
Chris Eubank Jr is set to face financial penalties totaling $500,000 after weighing in just over the limit for his highly anticipated match against Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The British fighters are meeting under strict weight regulations, with Eubank slightly surpassing the 160-pound middleweight limit.
A controversial agreement regarding weight gain restrictions stipulates neither boxer can add more than 10 pounds between weigh-ins on Friday and Saturday morning. Eubank's slight infraction follows a history of contentious interactions, including a $133,210 fine for an egg-throwing incident against Benn during a previous press event.
Both fighters share a notable lineage, being sons of former world champions. Despite setbacks, including past allegations against Benn for doping, the fight proceeds with tension in the air. Eubank's personal challenges, including grief over his brother's passing, add emotional complexity to this public athletic spectacle.
