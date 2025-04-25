KKR's Playoff Dreams: Moeen Ali's Optimistic Take

Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a challenging situation in the IPL 2025, securing only three wins out of eight matches so far. Despite the team's struggles, spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali is optimistic about their playoff chances.

Currently in the seventh position, KKR's batting lineup has underperformed, adding pressure to win at least five of their remaining six games. Ali draws inspiration from past performances of teams like Mumbai, who rebounded from weak starts, and insists on a positive mindset to clinch victories.

Ali emphasizes the squad's potential, highlighting players capable of both aggressive and classical play. He acknowledges the pressure but encourages players to express themselves and enjoy the game, believing this approach will harness their full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)