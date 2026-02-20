Oman's Cricket Voyage: Learning and Pride Amidst Defeat

Oman's Twenty20 World Cup campaign concluded without a victory, as a nine-wicket defeat to Australia left them winless in the tournament. The last-place finish in Group B came alongside Namibia and Canada, both also failing to secure a win in the competition held in India and Sri Lanka.

Despite the losses, skipper Jatinder Singh maintained a positive outlook, expressing pride in participating in the prestigious event. He emphasized the significance of representing their country, noting the experience and exposure gained as invaluable for the team's growth.

Jatinder Singh highlighted preparation issues as a key factor in the team's performance, citing a lack of support from full member countries that led to insufficient competitive play. However, he remains optimistic that these experiences will shape a stronger campaign in future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)