Left Menu

Oman's Cricket Voyage: Learning and Pride Amidst Defeat

Oman's Twenty20 World Cup performance ended winless after a nine-wicket loss to Australia. Despite this, captain Jatinder Singh expressed pride and gratitude for representing Oman on a global stage, acknowledging preparation shortcomings but hopeful that the experience gained will benefit future campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:34 IST
Oman's Cricket Voyage: Learning and Pride Amidst Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oman's Twenty20 World Cup campaign concluded without a victory, as a nine-wicket defeat to Australia left them winless in the tournament. The last-place finish in Group B came alongside Namibia and Canada, both also failing to secure a win in the competition held in India and Sri Lanka.

Despite the losses, skipper Jatinder Singh maintained a positive outlook, expressing pride in participating in the prestigious event. He emphasized the significance of representing their country, noting the experience and exposure gained as invaluable for the team's growth.

Jatinder Singh highlighted preparation issues as a key factor in the team's performance, citing a lack of support from full member countries that led to insufficient competitive play. However, he remains optimistic that these experiences will shape a stronger campaign in future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026