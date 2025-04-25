Left Menu

BGMI Rising Stars 2025 Set to Revolutionize Indian Gaming

The BGMI Rising Stars 2025 identifies the next generation of gaming icons, including Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni. Announced at the BGIS Grand LAN Finals with a prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore, the program is a development platform for young esports athletes to grow into mainstream gaming personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:41 IST
BGMI Rising Stars 2025 Set to Revolutionize Indian Gaming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BGMI Rising Stars 2025 initiative is transforming the Indian gaming landscape by identifying and nurturing future gaming icons. Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni are among the eight talented individuals selected for this prestigious program.

This announcement was made during the opening of the BGIS Grand LAN Finals 2025, held in the city, which ranks as one of the grandest stages in Indian competitive gaming. Here, 16 top teams compete for an impressive prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore. Both Raj and Kulkarni have also secured their spots for the BGIS Grand Finals.

The BGMI Rising Stars program goes beyond showcasing talent; it offers a robust development framework, enabling young esports athletes to grow and solidify their positions as mainstream gaming personalities. These eight selected athletes are not only expected to demonstrate gaming prowess but also to ignite inspiration among budding gamers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025