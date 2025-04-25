BGMI Rising Stars 2025 Set to Revolutionize Indian Gaming

The BGMI Rising Stars 2025 initiative is transforming the Indian gaming landscape by identifying and nurturing future gaming icons. Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni are among the eight talented individuals selected for this prestigious program.

This announcement was made during the opening of the BGIS Grand LAN Finals 2025, held in the city, which ranks as one of the grandest stages in Indian competitive gaming. Here, 16 top teams compete for an impressive prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore. Both Raj and Kulkarni have also secured their spots for the BGIS Grand Finals.

The BGMI Rising Stars program goes beyond showcasing talent; it offers a robust development framework, enabling young esports athletes to grow and solidify their positions as mainstream gaming personalities. These eight selected athletes are not only expected to demonstrate gaming prowess but also to ignite inspiration among budding gamers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)