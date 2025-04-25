Sergio Francisco Takes Reins at Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad appoints Sergio Francisco as new manager, succeeding Imanol Alguacil. Alguacil, who's led since 2018, leaves after guiding the club to consistent European performances and a Copa del Rey win. Francisco, a former player and coach of youth teams, steps up with a contract until 2027.
Real Sociedad has announced the appointment of Sergio Francisco as their new manager for the upcoming season. Francisco, who has been the reserve team coach, will replace Imanol Alguacil.
Alguacil, who took the reins in 2018, informed the club of his decision to step down at the season's end, culminating a tenure marked by a Copa del Rey victory in 2020 and five successive European qualifications.
Francisco, a former Real player and long-serving coach, has been with the club's C and B teams since 2017. His new managerial contract extends to 2027, starting after he finalizes his responsibilities with the team reserves this Saturday.
