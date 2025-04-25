Left Menu

Sergio Francisco Takes Reins at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad appoints Sergio Francisco as new manager, succeeding Imanol Alguacil. Alguacil, who's led since 2018, leaves after guiding the club to consistent European performances and a Copa del Rey win. Francisco, a former player and coach of youth teams, steps up with a contract until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:18 IST
Sergio Francisco Takes Reins at Real Sociedad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Sociedad has announced the appointment of Sergio Francisco as their new manager for the upcoming season. Francisco, who has been the reserve team coach, will replace Imanol Alguacil.

Alguacil, who took the reins in 2018, informed the club of his decision to step down at the season's end, culminating a tenure marked by a Copa del Rey victory in 2020 and five successive European qualifications.

Francisco, a former Real player and long-serving coach, has been with the club's C and B teams since 2017. His new managerial contract extends to 2027, starting after he finalizes his responsibilities with the team reserves this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025