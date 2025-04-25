Sergio Francisco Takes Reins at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad has announced the appointment of Sergio Francisco as their new manager for the upcoming season. Francisco, who has been the reserve team coach, will replace Imanol Alguacil.

Alguacil, who took the reins in 2018, informed the club of his decision to step down at the season's end, culminating a tenure marked by a Copa del Rey victory in 2020 and five successive European qualifications.

Francisco, a former Real player and long-serving coach, has been with the club's C and B teams since 2017. His new managerial contract extends to 2027, starting after he finalizes his responsibilities with the team reserves this Saturday.

