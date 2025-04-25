CSK's Struggle Against Sunrisers: A Bowling Domination

In a challenging match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings failed to muster a competitive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, posting a mere 154 on the board.

Despite being sent in to bat first, CSK's innings faltered early with only Dewald Brevis, who made a notable 42 in 25 balls, offering some resistance. Opener Ayush Mhatre contributed 30 off 19 deliveries on a difficult pitch.

Sunrisers' bowlers, led by Harshal Patel's exceptional 4/28, exploited the conditions effectively. Captain Pat Cummins supported with figures of 2/21, ensuring CSK were all out in 19.5 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)