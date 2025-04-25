Left Menu

CSK's Struggle Against Sunrisers: A Bowling Domination

Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, as Harshal Patel excelled with 4/28. Dewald Brevis top-scored for CSK with 42, while Ayush Mhatre added 30. Pat Cummins also contributed to SRH's bowling success, taking 2/21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:28 IST
In a challenging match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings failed to muster a competitive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, posting a mere 154 on the board.

Despite being sent in to bat first, CSK's innings faltered early with only Dewald Brevis, who made a notable 42 in 25 balls, offering some resistance. Opener Ayush Mhatre contributed 30 off 19 deliveries on a difficult pitch.

Sunrisers' bowlers, led by Harshal Patel's exceptional 4/28, exploited the conditions effectively. Captain Pat Cummins supported with figures of 2/21, ensuring CSK were all out in 19.5 overs.

