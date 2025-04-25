SRH's Bowling Brilliance Stuns CSK in IPL Thriller
Sunrisers Hyderabad dismantled Chennai Super Kings' lineup with a stellar bowling display in their IPL encounter. Harshal Patel starred with 4/28, with Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat supporting well. Despite a promising innings by Dewald Brevis for CSK, the team managed only 154 runs, setting up a manageable chase for SRH.
In a striking display of bowling precision, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) limited the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a modest 154 runs during their IPL fixture in Chennai on Friday. Pat Cummins, SRH's captain, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, a decision vindicated by a cohesive team performance.
CSK's innings began disastrously with Mohammed Shami claiming Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck. Sam Curran failed to stabilize, contributing a mere 9 runs before falling prey to Harshal Patel. Young prospect Ayush Mhatre gave a glimpse of his potential with a brisk 30, only to be halted by Cummins, leaving CSK teetering at 47/3.
Dewald Brevis was the standout for CSK, crafting a rapid 42 adorned with four sixes. However, Patel dismissed him with aid from a dazzling Kamindu Mendis catch. Despite late efforts by Deepak Hooda, CSK faltered as SRH's bowlers, led by Patel's four-wicket haul, dominated, setting up a chaseable total for SRH.
