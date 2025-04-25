Punjab Kings Gear Up for Clash Against KKR: Spin Coach Joshi's Insights

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are bracing for their second IPL encounter of 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow. Addressing the media, PBKS' spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi offered valuable insights into the players' form and the team's strategy ahead of the showdown.

A key focus was placed on skipper Shreyas Iyer's recent displays, which have showcased a marked consistency against both spin and pace over the past eight to ten months. The clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday finds PBKS firmly in the fifth spot with five wins, while KKR languishes in seventh, having secured only three victories from eight matches.

Coach Joshi emphasized Iyer's hunger and determination over recent months, especially since the Champions Trophy. He has excelled not only against fast bowling but also spin, maintaining an average of 43.83 and a strike rate over 185 across eight matches this season. Iyer's prowess as a leader is evidently growing, credited by many to his hard work and resolve.

Joshi also applauded Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's resurgence. A standout performance against KKR, where he took four wickets, marks him as a crucial player who has bolstered PBKS' bowling. Chahal's current form has revived PBKS' momentum, affirming confidence in his strategic plays.

Regarding foreign players' current forms, Joshi expressed optimism, insisting that a single good game could reignite their essential contributions to the matches ahead. The team's strategic planning will consider player current forms and opposition match-ups, indicating no immediate squad changes are necessary.

