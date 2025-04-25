Bournemouth Reclaims Vitality Stadium: Big Plans Ahead for Home Ground

Bournemouth Football Club announced on Friday that they have successfully negotiated an agreement to repurchase the Vitality Stadium from Structadene. This move aims to renovate and expand the stadium to better serve their growing fanbase and to leverage their establishment in the Premier League.

Now officially under the ownership of Black Knight Stadium Limited, the facility represents a key step in Bournemouth's strategic planning, aligning with owner Bill Foley's vision for club growth. As part of this transition, the stadium, with a capacity of 11,286, aims to embrace its historical roots and future potential.

The resumption of ownership marks a significant milestone for the club, which once sold the stadium to manage financial struggles. Since establishing a robust presence in the Premier League, this acquisition is poised to facilitate future renovations, preserve its history, and enhance fan experience.

