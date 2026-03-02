Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Stellar Knock Propels India to T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Sanju Samson shone under pressure, playing a critical unbeaten innings of 97 runs to secure India’s spot in the T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies. Coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Samson’s performance and emphasized the team's collective effort, highlighting contributions from Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:38 IST
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson demonstrated exceptional skill and pressure-handling ability, leading India to a vital win over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. His unbeaten 97 not only guided the team to chase down 196 but also helped secure a spot in the semi-finals.

India's coach, Gautam Gambhir, praised Samson's performance, calling him a 'world-class player' and emphasizing the importance of backing the wicketkeeper-batter when it mattered most. After early wickets fell, Samson's composed innings stabilized India's chase, surpassing previous records for an Indian in T20 World Cup chases.

Gambhir also stressed the significance of teamwork, highlighting key contributions from Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma despite Samson's stellar show. With defending champions India set to face England in the semi-final, Gambhir reiterated the importance of collective effort over individual heroics.

