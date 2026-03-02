Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

India secured their place in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in a critical Super Eights match. Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 97 was the standout performance, guiding India to a successful chase of 196 with mere four balls left.

The defending champions, reaching the semis for the third consecutive time, will face off against England in Mumbai on Thursday, a day following South Africa's clash with New Zealand in the first semi-final. Samson expressed immense pride, highlighting his dream to play for the country since the onset of his career.

West Indies began their innings carefully, but quick dismissals saw them at 119-4. A strong partnership between Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, however, pushed their tally to 195-4. India's response faced early setbacks, but Samson's steady hand and precise hitting ensured a historic run chase was accomplished, surpassing previous records in the T20 World Cup.

