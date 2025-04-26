Real Madrid's Clash with Referees Intensifies Ahead of Copa del Rey Final

Real Madrid has accused match referees of exhibiting 'animosity and hostility' towards the club. This accusation comes just before the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, creating a tense atmosphere.

The controversy was sparked by a teary press conference from referee Ricardo de Burgos, who responded to criticism aired by Real Madrid's in-house TV channel. Real Madrid skipped pre-match activities, citing 'astonishment' over the situation.

The club demands action from the Spanish Football Association, asserting that the officials' animosity undermines fairness. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between referees and clubs, with Barcelona's manager emphasizing the need to protect all involved in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)