Jannik Sinner: Poised for a Comeback Post-Doping Ban

Jannik Sinner is set to return to competitive tennis after a three-month doping ban, maintaining his world number one ranking. As he prepares for the Italian Open, Sinner acknowledges challenges ahead but is optimistic about regaining form. His time away provided personal insights, ultimately benefiting his mindset.

Jannik Sinner is gearing up for a return to the court following a three-month doping ban, retaining his world number one status. The Italian tennis star, who has not played since clinching the Australian Open, is preparing for a potentially tough comeback at the Rome Masters.

Sinner's suspension, which began in February after a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency, ends on May 4. His return is strategically planned for the Italian Open. Despite the challenges he anticipates facing, including demanding initial games, Sinner remains hopeful about gaining momentum in the clay season.

While away, Sinner found solace in personal growth and spending cherished time with family and friends. He also enhanced his fitness, mindful of the upcoming French Open. Looking ahead, Sinner is optimistic about recalibrating his form and re-entering the competitive fray with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

