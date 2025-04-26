Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles Continue at Hainan Classic

Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Hainan Classic after a 3-over 75 in the second round. Despite an initial even-par streak, his performance faltered, continuing his challenging year in golf. Competitors like Sean Crocker and Elvis Smylie led the field while Sharma’s form waned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hainan | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:39 IST
Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles Continue at Hainan Classic
Shubhankar Sharma

India's Shubhankar Sharma struggled to maintain his initial momentum at the Hainan Classic, posting a 3-over 75 in the second round and missing the cut. His two-round total of 69-75 left him at even par, but ultimately on the wrong side of the cut line.

The second day's play was interrupted due to darkness, leaving Sharma's fate uncertain overnight. However, the challenge was confirmed early the next morning as round two concluded with Sharma falling short.

Sharma has experienced a rocky start to the year, missing the cut in his first four events before recovering to make the cut in subsequent tournaments, including the Hero Indian Open. Despite his efforts, his form slipped again at the Volvo China Open and now at the Hainan Classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025