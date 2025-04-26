Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles Continue at Hainan Classic

India's Shubhankar Sharma struggled to maintain his initial momentum at the Hainan Classic, posting a 3-over 75 in the second round and missing the cut. His two-round total of 69-75 left him at even par, but ultimately on the wrong side of the cut line.

The second day's play was interrupted due to darkness, leaving Sharma's fate uncertain overnight. However, the challenge was confirmed early the next morning as round two concluded with Sharma falling short.

Sharma has experienced a rocky start to the year, missing the cut in his first four events before recovering to make the cut in subsequent tournaments, including the Hero Indian Open. Despite his efforts, his form slipped again at the Volvo China Open and now at the Hainan Classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)