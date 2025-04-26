From Accidents to Accolades: Pooran and Pant's Remarkable Comeback

Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant, celebrated for their dynamic cricketing prowess, have made stunning comebacks after surviving near-fatal car accidents. Their remarkable resilience has allowed them to keep enthralling fans globally with their ability to hit the ball out of the park at will.

Pooran, who shares a deep bond with his Lucknow Super Giants captain, credits shared experiences for strengthening their relationship. Highlighting his successful stint with LSG, Pooran acknowledges team owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka's supportive role, allowing players the freedom to make crucial cricketing decisions.

Emphasizing his adaptability on Indian pitches, Pooran reveals his success secret lies in his natural ability to adjust to different playing conditions. His instinctive bat-speed and prowess against both fast and slow bowlers have made him a formidable force in the Indian Premier League, securing his place among the top run-getters.

(With inputs from agencies.)