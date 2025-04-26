Super Rugby Showdown: Crusaders and Chiefs Keep Pace, Hurricanes Upset Brumbies

The Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders both clinched bonus-point victories to stay neck-and-neck at the summit of the Super Rugby Pacific standings. The Crusaders displayed their offensive prowess and defensive solidness in a decisive 43-10 triumph over the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin, aligning on 37 points with the Chiefs, who overpowered Western Force 56-22 in Mount Maunganui.

The ACT Brumbies were overpowered 35-29 by the Wellington Hurricanes, falling behind in the race with 29 points, barely two points clear of the fourth-placed Queensland Reds. The Reds toppled the reigning champions, Auckland Blues, 35-21, putting on a resilient show. Notably, key performances by Will Jordan and Codie Taylor for the Crusaders, and a stellar start by flyhalf Tom Lynagh for the Reds, marked the weekend's highlights.

The Blues staged a relentless comeback but couldn't surpass the Reds, who celebrated their first triumph over the Blues in six years. Expressing satisfaction, Reds coach Les Kiss praised his team's formidable performance. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, despite facing injuries, secured their win with notable contributions by Kalyum Boshier and effective team dynamics. The Hurricanes, wrestling with injuries, managed a crucial victory against the Brumbies, climbing to fifth place.

