Golf's Global Growth: How Olympics and Education Are Shaping the Game's Future

Golf's reintroduction to the Olympics has democratized the sport, says R&A's Roger Bathurst. The R&A is hosting a seminar in India to boost refereeing standards, key to enhancing the sport nationwide. The two-day event draws 49 Indian referees, aiming to elevate golf's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:09 IST
R&A Rules Committee Chairman Roger Bathurst (Photo: IGU). Image Credit: ANI
Golf's inclusion in the Olympic Games since 2016 has been pivotal in shedding its elitist image, says Roger Bathurst, Chairman of The R&A Rules. Speaking at a press event for the Level 3 Tournament Administrators & Referees Seminar (TARS) in India, Bathurst emphasized the Olympics' role in democratizing golf globally.

Bathurst highlighted India's potential as a burgeoning golf market, stressing the need for enhanced refereeing standards as part of the sport's growth strategy. The TARS seminar, featuring 49 Indian referees and one from Bangladesh, aims to improve understanding of rules and officiating through interactive sessions and a certification exam.

The seminar features expert contributions from notable figures such as Jin Woo Kim and Eddy Putra, and is backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU). IGU President Brijinder Singh reinforced the federation's commitment to broadening golf's reach and elevating professional standards, anticipating a substantial increase in certified referees in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

