Angad Cheema Shines at Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational with Spectacular Win

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema triumphed at the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational with a six-under 66 final round, securing his fourth professional title. This win at the Prestige Golfshire Club marked his third PGTI main tour victory, propelling him to 10th in the Order of Merit. Khalin Joshi finished second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:26 IST
Angad Cheema

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, shooting a six-under 66 to win the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational at the Prestige Golfshire Club. This victory marks his fourth professional title and third win in PGTI main tour events.

Cheema's consistent play throughout the tournament, with rounds of 66, 64, and 66, gave him a total score of 20-under 196, earning him a Rs 30 lakh prize. His triumph advanced him from 28th to 10th in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi came in second with a total of 18-under 198, while Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan secured third place with a 15-under 201. Notably, Yuvraj Sandhu tied for fourth, pushing him to first in the Order of Merit. Meanwhile, Aman Raj matched the course record of 63, finishing tied for sixth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

