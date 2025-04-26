Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Spin Game Revolution: A Catalyst for RCB's Playoff Surge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spin coach Malolan Rangarajan commends Virat Kohli's improved performance against spin, crucial for their playoff entry. Kohli's enhanced aggression and strategic play marked a stark turnaround from last season, hitting 38 sixes and achieving a pinnacle strike rate, securing 741 runs and the Orange Cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:32 IST
Virat Kohli's Spin Game Revolution: A Catalyst for RCB's Playoff Surge
Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face Delhi Capitals in the capital, RCB's spin coach Malolan Rangarajan lauded Virat Kohli for his enhanced game against spin bowling. Kohli, a stalwart of Indian cricket returning to his roots in Delhi, holds a prominent position in this season's Orange Cap rankings, with an impressive 392 runs in nine matches.

In a pre-match press conference, Malolan emphasized a team-wide improvement rather than singling out Kohli for a subpar strike rate last season. "It was a collective issue, not just Virat. The whole team came together," said Malolan. He added that Kohli doesn't need extra spin practice; his extensive experience and inherent skill guide his decisions on the field.

This season, Kohli's proactive stance against spinners has been pivotal for RCB's resurgence, after a rocky start. His strike rate surged significantly, echoing his prime 2016 season's performances. Kohli's adaptability and continued evolution in T20 cricket, even post-retirement from international formats, have kept him at the forefront of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025