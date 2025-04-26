Virat Kohli's Spin Game Revolution: A Catalyst for RCB's Playoff Surge

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face Delhi Capitals in the capital, RCB's spin coach Malolan Rangarajan lauded Virat Kohli for his enhanced game against spin bowling. Kohli, a stalwart of Indian cricket returning to his roots in Delhi, holds a prominent position in this season's Orange Cap rankings, with an impressive 392 runs in nine matches.

In a pre-match press conference, Malolan emphasized a team-wide improvement rather than singling out Kohli for a subpar strike rate last season. "It was a collective issue, not just Virat. The whole team came together," said Malolan. He added that Kohli doesn't need extra spin practice; his extensive experience and inherent skill guide his decisions on the field.

This season, Kohli's proactive stance against spinners has been pivotal for RCB's resurgence, after a rocky start. His strike rate surged significantly, echoing his prime 2016 season's performances. Kohli's adaptability and continued evolution in T20 cricket, even post-retirement from international formats, have kept him at the forefront of the league.

