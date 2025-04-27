Left Menu

Crystal Palace's FA Cup Triumph: Breaking the Curse

Crystal Palace advanced to the FA Cup final after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, avoiding a meeting with Manchester United. It marks their third final appearance. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sa scored, with Villa focusing on the Premier League after a Champions League exit.

In a historic display at Wembley Stadium, Crystal Palace secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, earning a coveted spot in the FA Cup final. The win marks their third final appearance, a chance to break their streak of losses against Manchester United.

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Palace with a stunning strike in the 31st minute, capitalizing on the skilled play by Ismaila Sa. Sa further solidified Palace's lead, scoring twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time goal.

Despite a missed penalty by Jean-Philippe Mateta, Palace dominated throughout. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, with its focus redirected back to the Premier League after a Champions League exit, aims for a top-five league finish. Crystal Palace will face either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest in the final.

