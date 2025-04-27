Left Menu

Bolstering Bowling in T20: Boult's Strategy to Shine

In the IPL, batsmen are dominating with record-breaking scores, but Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians emphasizes the pivotal role of aggressive yet precise bowling. Despite the challenges posed by power-hitting, Boult asserts that bowlers can seize opportunities to succeed with the right strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:44 IST
Bolstering Bowling in T20: Boult's Strategy to Shine
Trent Boult
  • Country:
  • India

In a season marked by astonishing batting performances, Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult is optimistic about the future of the bowlers in the IPL. He believes that if they maintain aggression without losing accuracy, bowlers can still make a significant impact even in high-scoring games.

The current IPL edition has seen frequent 200-plus totals, with speculation of 300-run games drawing attention among analysts. According to Boult, the evolving nature of T20 cricket, which encourages power-hitting, also opens up avenues for bowlers to claim wickets, although staying accurate is crucial.

Emphasizing the increasing challenges of bowling at the death, Boult stresses constant improvement and readiness. He highlights the necessity of evolving strategies and maintaining clarity under pressure, ensuring that bowlers remain competitive in this dynamic format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025