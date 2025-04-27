Bolstering Bowling in T20: Boult's Strategy to Shine

In a season marked by astonishing batting performances, Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult is optimistic about the future of the bowlers in the IPL. He believes that if they maintain aggression without losing accuracy, bowlers can still make a significant impact even in high-scoring games.

The current IPL edition has seen frequent 200-plus totals, with speculation of 300-run games drawing attention among analysts. According to Boult, the evolving nature of T20 cricket, which encourages power-hitting, also opens up avenues for bowlers to claim wickets, although staying accurate is crucial.

Emphasizing the increasing challenges of bowling at the death, Boult stresses constant improvement and readiness. He highlights the necessity of evolving strategies and maintaining clarity under pressure, ensuring that bowlers remain competitive in this dynamic format.

(With inputs from agencies.)