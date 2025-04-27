Left Menu

Olympic Dreams: Rahul Banerjee's Mission to Elevate Indian Archery

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Rahul Banerjee mentors elite archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, aiming to fulfill their Olympic dreams. Banerjee brings his top-level experience to his DRB Archery Academy, which seeks to groom talent nationwide, especially in tribal areas, and capitalize on opportunities like the LA28 Olympics.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Rahul Banerjee is taking Indian archery to new heights by coaching seasoned stars Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari towards Olympic success. Banerjee, who has competed at the highest level, believes he can provide the guidance needed to navigate high-pressure situations characteristic of such international events.

Running the DRB Archery Academy in Kolkata, Banerjee is not just focused on mentoring experienced athletes; he plans to nurture talent across the country. His mission includes scouting for promising archers in grassroots and tribal areas, positioning them for potential success in future Olympic Games.

With upcoming aspirations for Los Angeles 2028, Banerjee's approach combines short-term goals and strategic improvements in technique for his proteges, aiming to catalyze a winning streak for Indian archers, including veteran Abhishek Verma, in the competitive realm of international archery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

