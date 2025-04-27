Black Market Bust: IPL Ticket Scandal Unveiled
Police arrested two individuals for allegedly black marketing tickets for an IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Fifty-six tickets and a car were recovered. The accused were selling the tickets at inflated prices. An FIR was filed against them for cheating and overpricing, said officials.
- Country:
- India
Police apprehended two individuals in connection with the black market sale of IPL match tickets between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, scheduled for Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, officials reported on Sunday.
A total of 56 tickets and a vehicle have been confiscated from the suspects, according to authorities.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam disclosed that directives had been issued to all police precincts to curb the illicit sale of tickets. The arrests were made after CST constable Pradeep provided a tip-off on April 26. Subsequently, Sandeep Natani, aged 45, and Chandra Prakash, aged 26, were detained for their alleged involvement in inflating ticket prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gill and Sudharsan Shine with Half-Centuries for Gujarat Titans
Thrilling Encounter: Gujarat Titans Face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash
Rishabh Pant Leads LSG in Crucial IPL Showdown Against Gujarat Titans
Thrilling Victory: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their home IPL match.