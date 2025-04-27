Left Menu

Black Market Bust: IPL Ticket Scandal Unveiled

Police arrested two individuals for allegedly black marketing tickets for an IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Fifty-six tickets and a car were recovered. The accused were selling the tickets at inflated prices. An FIR was filed against them for cheating and overpricing, said officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:24 IST
Black Market Bust: IPL Ticket Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police apprehended two individuals in connection with the black market sale of IPL match tickets between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, scheduled for Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, officials reported on Sunday.

A total of 56 tickets and a vehicle have been confiscated from the suspects, according to authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam disclosed that directives had been issued to all police precincts to curb the illicit sale of tickets. The arrests were made after CST constable Pradeep provided a tip-off on April 26. Subsequently, Sandeep Natani, aged 45, and Chandra Prakash, aged 26, were detained for their alleged involvement in inflating ticket prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025