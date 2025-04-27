Black Market Bust: IPL Ticket Scandal Unveiled

Police apprehended two individuals in connection with the black market sale of IPL match tickets between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, scheduled for Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, officials reported on Sunday.

A total of 56 tickets and a vehicle have been confiscated from the suspects, according to authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam disclosed that directives had been issued to all police precincts to curb the illicit sale of tickets. The arrests were made after CST constable Pradeep provided a tip-off on April 26. Subsequently, Sandeep Natani, aged 45, and Chandra Prakash, aged 26, were detained for their alleged involvement in inflating ticket prices.

