Tigst Assefa Breaks Women's Marathon World Record at London

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa made history during the 45th London Marathon by setting a new women's-only world record. Assefa achieved this milestone by completing the race in an impressive two hours, 15 minutes, and 50 seconds. This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record of 2:16:16 established last year by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir.

Competing against top athletes, Assefa managed to pull away from Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final kilometers, while reigning Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan fell behind, ultimately finishing third. Jepkosgei secured second place with a time of 2:18.44, unable to keep up with Assefa's blistering pace.

The event also featured a Swiss triumph in the wheelchair races, as Marcel Hug claimed his sixth London marathon title and Catherine Debrunner won her third women's wheelchair title. Highlighting the marathon's broad appeal, a record-breaking 56,000 runners participated, taking on the iconic 42.195-kilometre course from Greenwich Park to The Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)