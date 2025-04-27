Left Menu

Golden Triumph: Abhinav Shaw Dominates Shooting Championship

Abhinav Shaw, a young shooter from West Bengal, won three gold medals in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship. Shaw partnered with different shooters in the senior, junior, and youth categories to clinch the top spot, displaying immense talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:20 IST
Golden Triumph: Abhinav Shaw Dominates Shooting Championship
Shooting Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Young shooting prodigy Abhinav Shaw showcased his extraordinary skills at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, clinching gold medals in the senior, junior, and youth categories of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Shaw, at just 17 years old, partnered with different teammates across categories, including world championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh, to dominate the competition. His remarkable performance highlighted his talent and promise in the sport.

Other notable winners included Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan and Aditya Malra in the senior pistol mixed team event and Delhi's Rashmika Sahgal, who secured gold in the youth category, partnering with Hardik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025