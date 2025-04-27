Golden Triumph: Abhinav Shaw Dominates Shooting Championship

Young shooting prodigy Abhinav Shaw showcased his extraordinary skills at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, clinching gold medals in the senior, junior, and youth categories of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Shaw, at just 17 years old, partnered with different teammates across categories, including world championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh, to dominate the competition. His remarkable performance highlighted his talent and promise in the sport.

Other notable winners included Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan and Aditya Malra in the senior pistol mixed team event and Delhi's Rashmika Sahgal, who secured gold in the youth category, partnering with Hardik.

