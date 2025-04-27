Trophy Turmoil: AIFF's Premature Ceremony Stirs Controversy
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) found itself at the center of a storm as it prematurely awarded the I-League trophy to Churchill Brothers on Sunday, ignoring a stay order from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The unexpected presentation has drawn scrutiny and reaction from the global football community.
The CAS, acting on a motion by Inter Kashi, had explicitly prohibited any ceremony pending a final ruling. However, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan, unaware of the CAS directive because of a closed office on Sunday and his travel commitments, proceeded with the felicitation in Goa.
The situation stems from a contested ruling where Inter Kashi disputes the outcome of their January match, which impacts league standings. With stakes involving potential Indian Super League promotion, the unfolding developments keep the football world on edge, waiting for CAS's final verdict.
