Sebastian Sawe's Stellar London Marathon Victory: A Late Bloomer's Triumph

In a remarkable feat amid unseasonably warm conditions, Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe clinched victory at the London Marathon. Sawe displayed exceptional endurance, making a solo breakaway from a leading group with over 10 kilometers remaining.

Jacob Kiplimo, debuting at full-marathon distance, couldn't close the gap that Sawe created, ultimately finishing 70 seconds behind. Meanwhile, on the women's side, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia set a women-only record, adding to her previous Berlin Marathon titles.

The event also saw thrilling wheelchair race victories from Catherine Debrunner, who broke her own course record, and Marcel Hug, who fended off a challenge from Tomoki Suzuki to secure the men's title.

(With inputs from agencies.)