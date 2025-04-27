Left Menu

Sebastian Sawe's Stellar London Marathon Victory: A Late Bloomer's Triumph

Sebastian Sawe, a Kenyan runner, impressively won the London Marathon, overcoming warm temperatures and a strong field of competitors. He made a decisive breakaway with more than 10 kilometers left, defeating rivals Jacob Kiplimo and Alexander Mutiso. Tigst Assefa claimed the women's title, while Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug defended their wheelchair titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:57 IST
Sebastian Sawe's Stellar London Marathon Victory: A Late Bloomer's Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable feat amid unseasonably warm conditions, Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe clinched victory at the London Marathon. Sawe displayed exceptional endurance, making a solo breakaway from a leading group with over 10 kilometers remaining.

Jacob Kiplimo, debuting at full-marathon distance, couldn't close the gap that Sawe created, ultimately finishing 70 seconds behind. Meanwhile, on the women's side, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia set a women-only record, adding to her previous Berlin Marathon titles.

The event also saw thrilling wheelchair race victories from Catherine Debrunner, who broke her own course record, and Marcel Hug, who fended off a challenge from Tomoki Suzuki to secure the men's title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025