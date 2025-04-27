Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In a riveting IPL match, the Delhi Capitals faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with notable performances from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Despite vital contributions from KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, and others, the Capitals concluded their innings at 162 for eight wickets in 20 overs.

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru provided a thrilling spectacle on Sunday at a packed stadium. Both teams fought hard, showcasing impressive individual performances throughout the game.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals added 162 runs to the scoreboard for a loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. KL Rahul led the scoring with 41, supported by Abishek Porel's 28 and Tristan Stubbs' 34 runs.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out with three wickets for 33 runs, while Josh Hazlewood took two crucial scalps. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya chipped in with a wicket each, underlining the intensity of the battle on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

