Bochum Faces Relegation Threat After Draw Against Union Berlin

Bochum's battle to avoid relegation intensified on Sunday as the team remained rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga following a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Matus Bero's equalizer wasn't enough to offset Benedict Hollerbach's early goal, keeping Bochum behind Holstein Kiel and Heidenheim.

Despite Frederick Rönnow saving a penalty and Bero seizing the rebound to level the scores, Bochum stayed on 21 points, trailing Kiel with 22 and Heidenheim with 25, after both rivals secured victories. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim and St. Pauli, both on 30 points, await further developments after St. Pauli's upcoming match.

With automatic relegation looming for the bottom two teams, Bochum's next encounter with Heidenheim on Friday becomes crucial. Meanwhile, Union Berlin has secured Bundesliga status for another season, yet concerns arise as defender Diego Leite suffered an in-game injury.

