Crystal Palace Relegated from Women's Super League after Crushing Defeat

Crystal Palace has been relegated from the Women's Super League after a devastating 7-1 defeat by West Ham United. With only two games left, Palace’s return to the second tier marks the end of a one-season stint in the top flight, trailing at the bottom of the league table.

Crystal Palace's Women's Super League journey ended in heartbreak as they suffered a dismantling 7-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United. The loss confirmed their relegation to the second tier, with the team languishing at the bottom of the standings with nine points, well behind their competitors.

The Eagles' fate was sealed largely due to a remarkable performance by West Ham's German forward Shekiera Martinez, who netted a breathtaking first-half hat-trick and secured another goal post-break. With only two matches remaining, Palace finds itself unable to escape their looming drop despite a solitary season in the top flight.

Reflecting on the team's performance, coach Leif Gunnar Smerud acknowledged the shortfall, noting that their play throughout the season reveals undeniable inadequacies. The departure of Smerud's squad lifts pressure off the rest of the division, with Leicester City safe despite their narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

