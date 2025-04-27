Left Menu

Gunners Dominate Lyon to Secure Spot in Women's Champions League Final

Arsenal women triumphed over Olympique Lyonnais with a 4-1 victory, overcoming a 2-1 first-leg deficit to win 5-3 on aggregate. Their relentless attack and capitalization on Lyon's errors propelled them to the Champions League final against holders Barcelona, marking their first final appearance since winning in 2007.

Arsenal women showcased their prowess by defeating Olympique Lyonnais 4-1, overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit, clinching a 5-3 aggregate victory. This triumph secured their spot in the Women's Champions League final against holders Barcelona.

The match began unfavorably for Lyon as goalkeeper Christiane Endler's early own goal set the tone for an error-prone performance. Arsenal's high press disrupted Lyon's play, leading to Mariona Caldentey's stunning goal just before halftime.

Lyon's woes deepened in the second half with Alessia Russo capitalizing on defensive lapses, followed by Caitlin Foord sealing Arsenal's dominance. Although Melchie Dumornay scored late for Lyon, Arsenal's composed late-game management ensured their progression to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

