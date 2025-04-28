Liverpool has clinched its 20th English league title, achieving a surprise victory that no other top-flight English team has managed since 2017. This unexpected triumph comes in a season where Liverpool, under the guidance of coach Arne Slot, was not seen as a serious contender at its start.

The team's success echoes Chelsea's unexpected win under Antonio Conte. Despite initial doubts and the departure of iconic manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's strategic moves, including key players like Mohamed Salah and emerging stars Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, propelled them to the top.

This victory disrupts Manchester City's recent dominance and signals a possible new era in the Premier League. Meanwhile, potential challengers such as Arsenal are yet to capitalize on their opportunities, facing an uncertain future as they strive to solidify their status in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)