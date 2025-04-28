K L Rahul Poised for T20 World Cup Comeback

K L Rahul has emerged as a leading candidate to bat at number four and don the wicket-keeper gloves for India in next year's T20 World Cup, according to Delhi Capitals mentor, Kevin Pietersen.

Rahul, who has been sidelined from India's T20 squad since the 2022 World Cup, has adapted his approach to T20 cricket, thereby becoming a frontrunner for the wicket-keeper-batter position. His performances for Delhi Capitals this season have bolstered his chances, especially given the stiff competition from other candidates like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

Pietersen points out that Rahul's willingness to evolve as a player is key. With the T20 World Cup being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka next year, setting strong foundations now could enhance Rahul's effectiveness in adapting to different formats, crucial for the national team's success.

