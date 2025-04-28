K L Rahul Poised for T20 World Cup Comeback
Kevin Pietersen believes K L Rahul should bat at number four and keep wickets for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite competition from others, Rahul's revamped approach has impressed, making him a top contender. Pietersen stresses the importance of adapting playstyle to different cricket formats.
- Country:
- India
K L Rahul has emerged as a leading candidate to bat at number four and don the wicket-keeper gloves for India in next year's T20 World Cup, according to Delhi Capitals mentor, Kevin Pietersen.
Rahul, who has been sidelined from India's T20 squad since the 2022 World Cup, has adapted his approach to T20 cricket, thereby becoming a frontrunner for the wicket-keeper-batter position. His performances for Delhi Capitals this season have bolstered his chances, especially given the stiff competition from other candidates like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.
Pietersen points out that Rahul's willingness to evolve as a player is key. With the T20 World Cup being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka next year, setting strong foundations now could enhance Rahul's effectiveness in adapting to different formats, crucial for the national team's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant Shines as Lucknow Super Giants Set Challenging Target
Rishabh Pant's Comeback: A Vital Knock Against CSK
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant upgraded to A category. Shreyas Iyer returns to list of contracted players in B category.
Rishabh Pant's Tactical Choices Under Fire in LSG's Defeat by DC
Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav Returns Against Mumbai Indians