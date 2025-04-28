Left Menu

K L Rahul Poised for T20 World Cup Comeback

Kevin Pietersen believes K L Rahul should bat at number four and keep wickets for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite competition from others, Rahul's revamped approach has impressed, making him a top contender. Pietersen stresses the importance of adapting playstyle to different cricket formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:39 IST
K L Rahul Poised for T20 World Cup Comeback
  • Country:
  • India

K L Rahul has emerged as a leading candidate to bat at number four and don the wicket-keeper gloves for India in next year's T20 World Cup, according to Delhi Capitals mentor, Kevin Pietersen.

Rahul, who has been sidelined from India's T20 squad since the 2022 World Cup, has adapted his approach to T20 cricket, thereby becoming a frontrunner for the wicket-keeper-batter position. His performances for Delhi Capitals this season have bolstered his chances, especially given the stiff competition from other candidates like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

Pietersen points out that Rahul's willingness to evolve as a player is key. With the T20 World Cup being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka next year, setting strong foundations now could enhance Rahul's effectiveness in adapting to different formats, crucial for the national team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025