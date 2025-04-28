Record-Breaking Finish at London Marathon
The London Marathon set a new world record for the most finishers, surpassing the previous record held by the New York City Marathon. Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa broke the women's-only world record. A record 56,000 runners were expected to participate.
The London Marathon organizers announced a groundbreaking achievement as Sunday's event set a world record for finishers, surpassing New York's previous figure of 55,646. While the final count was not disclosed, officials confirmed a new record by 6:35 p.m. with participants still finishing.
Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe emerged victorious in the men's elite race. Meanwhile, Ethiopian athlete Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record, adding to the event's historic reputation. Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, declared it the biggest marathon globally.
Organizers had anticipated a participation of 56,000 runners in the 42.195 km race, which began at Greenwich Park, traced the Thames, and concluded at The Mall.
(With inputs from agencies.)