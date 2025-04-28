Left Menu

Record-Breaking Finish at London Marathon

The London Marathon set a new world record for the most finishers, surpassing the previous record held by the New York City Marathon. Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa broke the women's-only world record. A record 56,000 runners were expected to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:38 IST
Record-Breaking Finish at London Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The London Marathon organizers announced a groundbreaking achievement as Sunday's event set a world record for finishers, surpassing New York's previous figure of 55,646. While the final count was not disclosed, officials confirmed a new record by 6:35 p.m. with participants still finishing.

Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe emerged victorious in the men's elite race. Meanwhile, Ethiopian athlete Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record, adding to the event's historic reputation. Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, declared it the biggest marathon globally.

Organizers had anticipated a participation of 56,000 runners in the 42.195 km race, which began at Greenwich Park, traced the Thames, and concluded at The Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025