Record-Breaking Finish at London Marathon

The London Marathon organizers announced a groundbreaking achievement as Sunday's event set a world record for finishers, surpassing New York's previous figure of 55,646. While the final count was not disclosed, officials confirmed a new record by 6:35 p.m. with participants still finishing.

Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe emerged victorious in the men's elite race. Meanwhile, Ethiopian athlete Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record, adding to the event's historic reputation. Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, declared it the biggest marathon globally.

Organizers had anticipated a participation of 56,000 runners in the 42.195 km race, which began at Greenwich Park, traced the Thames, and concluded at The Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)