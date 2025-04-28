Nail-Biting Finish at Zurich Classic Sees New Champions Crowned

In a thrilling conclusion to the Zurich Classic, the Indian-origin duo of Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished a respectable tied 18th, showcasing remarkable tenacity throughout the rounds.

American golfers Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerged victorious, marking their maiden PGA Tour victory with a solid aggregate of 28-under 260, edging out Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by just one stroke.

In a closely contested tournament featuring 80 teams, big names such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were in contention until the final round but finished tied 12th as Theegala and Rai continue to improve their world rankings.

