Nail-Biting Finish at Zurich Classic Sees New Champions Crowned

Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished tied 18th at the Zurich Classic. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin secured their first PGA Tour win. Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard finished second. Notably, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry ended tied 12th. Theegala's season remains modest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avondale | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:03 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Zurich Classic, the Indian-origin duo of Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished a respectable tied 18th, showcasing remarkable tenacity throughout the rounds.

American golfers Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerged victorious, marking their maiden PGA Tour victory with a solid aggregate of 28-under 260, edging out Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by just one stroke.

In a closely contested tournament featuring 80 teams, big names such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were in contention until the final round but finished tied 12th as Theegala and Rai continue to improve their world rankings.

