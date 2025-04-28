Al-Hilal Faces Setback as Cancelo Injury Alters Asian Champions League Dynamics

In a major blow to Al-Hilal's Asian Champions League aspirations, coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that Joao Cancelo will miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury. The setback comes as Al-Hilal prepares for a significant semi-final clash against Al-Ahli.

Joao Cancelo, a key player known for his attacking skills, was injured during Al-Hilal's victory over Gwangju. Despite the impressive 7-0 win, his absence is felt deeply by the squad. Jesus remains hopeful for participation in the Club World Cup, where Cancelo is expected to return.

Al-Hilal, aiming for their fifth Asian title, will tackle an undefeated Al-Ahli side that has previously bested them this season. Coach Matthias Jaissle of Al-Ahli expressed confidence, leveraging a past victory and home-field advantage at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, with fan support poised to play a crucial role.

