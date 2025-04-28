Left Menu

Al-Hilal Faces Setback as Cancelo Injury Alters Asian Champions League Dynamics

Al-Hilal's coach Jorge Jesus announced that Joao Cancelo will miss the rest of their Asian Champions League due to a hamstring injury. Cancelo's absence could impact Al-Hilal's pursuit of a fifth title as they face Al-Ahli in the semi-finals. Al-Ahli remains undefeated, adding pressure to Al-Hilal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST
Al-Hilal Faces Setback as Cancelo Injury Alters Asian Champions League Dynamics
Joao Cancelo

In a major blow to Al-Hilal's Asian Champions League aspirations, coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that Joao Cancelo will miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury. The setback comes as Al-Hilal prepares for a significant semi-final clash against Al-Ahli.

Joao Cancelo, a key player known for his attacking skills, was injured during Al-Hilal's victory over Gwangju. Despite the impressive 7-0 win, his absence is felt deeply by the squad. Jesus remains hopeful for participation in the Club World Cup, where Cancelo is expected to return.

Al-Hilal, aiming for their fifth Asian title, will tackle an undefeated Al-Ahli side that has previously bested them this season. Coach Matthias Jaissle of Al-Ahli expressed confidence, leveraging a past victory and home-field advantage at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, with fan support poised to play a crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025