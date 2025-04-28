Left Menu

Kohli's Masterclass: Strategic Partnerships in IPL's T20 Challenges

Virat Kohli emphasizes the strategic importance of partnerships in T20 cricket, especially on slower pitches as seen in the IPL. He and K L Rahul excelled in difficult conditions, with Kohli scoring a crucial half-century. Partnerships, according to Kohli, are key to dominating bowlers and achieving victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:32 IST
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has highlighted the critical role of partnerships in T20 cricket, particularly on wickets that don't allow for aggressive batting from the outset. Kohli's insights come as pitches in the IPL have proven slower, presenting significant challenges for batsmen.

Kohli, alongside K L Rahul, has adapted well to these difficult conditions, with Kohli securing his sixth half-century in ten IPL innings against the Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on the match, Kohli stressed the importance of adaptability according to the pitch and bowlers, ensuring the run chase remains steady.

Kohli also praised teammates like Krunal Pandya for their perseverance and impact. Despite being 15 runs short, the strength of partnerships, Kohli argues, remains a decisive factor in the tournament's success.

